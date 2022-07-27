 Skip to content

Isles of Yore update for 27 July 2022

Patch 0.6.2 - Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 9202790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another small patch today with some fixes to further improve performance and resolve some issues.

All the details:

  • Fixed the "Max Texture Size" option not actually changing the texture size. This should help conserve VRAM, especially useful for lower-end hardware. Please note that currently, if you increase the max texture size from what you loaded the game with, you're going to have to restart the game for the settings to apply.
  • Added a graphics option for the water interaction, to allow disabling it.
  • Fixed a server crash that sometimes happened when a player joined.

