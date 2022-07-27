Teamkill 0.1.6.3

CHANGES
- "Acceleration" value is now a raw speed value rather than a multiplier
- Mutators can now change variables on players outside of values used in game mode rules
- Slight tweaks to Teampill movement speeds
- Removed some unused code from player
- WIP Spectator/dev camera
Controlled with the mouse to look, WASD keys to move around, and E/Q to control height.
Turn on/off: CTRL+F1
Toggle player movement: CTRL+F2.
Hide/show HUD: CTRL+F3
Proper spectator camera implementation to come
FIXES
- Active mutators list should now update properly when returning to lobby/switching gamemode
- Fixed error in Workshop upload tool when trying to retrieve info existing Workshop item
- Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause you to go flying when walking into ramps/corners... and added a mutator to un-fix it (a lot of you liked this one! I'm not heartless!!)
