Teamkill update for 27 July 2022

Teamkill 0.1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9202747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • "Acceleration" value is now a raw speed value rather than a multiplier
  • Mutators can now change variables on players outside of values used in game mode rules
  • Slight tweaks to Teampill movement speeds
  • Removed some unused code from player
  • WIP Spectator/dev camera
    Controlled with the mouse to look, WASD keys to move around, and E/Q to control height.
    Turn on/off: CTRL+F1
    Toggle player movement: CTRL+F2.
    Hide/show HUD: CTRL+F3
    Proper spectator camera implementation to come

FIXES

  • Active mutators list should now update properly when returning to lobby/switching gamemode
  • Fixed error in Workshop upload tool when trying to retrieve info existing Workshop item
  • Fixed a bug that would occasionally cause you to go flying when walking into ramps/corners... and added a mutator to un-fix it (a lot of you liked this one! I'm not heartless!!)

