- Boat now has an switchable arcade mode which allows you to swim more easily.
- Fixed the issue with scaffolding overlapping the paintble building.
- Added water splash for more excitment when you fall into the water :)
- Tutorial missing wood glitch has been fixed.
- Additional minor fixes.
WW2 Rebuilder: Germany Prologue update for 27 July 2022
Day one hotfixes!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update