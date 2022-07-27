 Skip to content

WW2 Rebuilder: Germany Prologue update for 27 July 2022

Day one hotfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 9202664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Boat now has an switchable arcade mode which allows you to swim more easily.
  • Fixed the issue with scaffolding overlapping the paintble building.
  • Added water splash for more excitment when you fall into the water :)
  • Tutorial missing wood glitch has been fixed.
  • Additional minor fixes.

