Hero Lodge update for 27 July 2022

Patch 1.0.14: persistant campaign 1 checkpoints and new resolution options

Share · View all patches · Build 9202502 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed campaign 1 checkpoints to save when exiting a level:
    these check points will be cleared if any level is beaten, or
    if any other checkpoint is saved.
  • (these types of checkpoints are only present in campaign 1 on normal or easy difficulty)
  • A small flag icon will show on the mission's bar to show there is a checkpoint.
  • Added 2 new higher resolutions in the options menu:
    these higher resolutions should only show if your monitor
    is capable of running them.
  • Added new pixel filters for the new resolutions.
  • Options menu will now have a background while in menus to make it easier to read.
  • 1 range skills can move option now has tooltips.
  • All resolutions now have tooltips showing the pixel ratio.
  • Fixed some campaign one checkpoint bugs: turn wasn't updating in top left, some levels
    had corner case glitches that should be fixed, etc.
  • Allies that cannot be targeted changed to have purple text name and class on mouse over.

Changed files in this update

