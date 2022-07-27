- Changed campaign 1 checkpoints to save when exiting a level:
these check points will be cleared if any level is beaten, or
if any other checkpoint is saved.
- (these types of checkpoints are only present in campaign 1 on normal or easy difficulty)
- A small flag icon will show on the mission's bar to show there is a checkpoint.
- Added 2 new higher resolutions in the options menu:
these higher resolutions should only show if your monitor
is capable of running them.
- Added new pixel filters for the new resolutions.
- Options menu will now have a background while in menus to make it easier to read.
- 1 range skills can move option now has tooltips.
- All resolutions now have tooltips showing the pixel ratio.
- Fixed some campaign one checkpoint bugs: turn wasn't updating in top left, some levels
had corner case glitches that should be fixed, etc.
- Allies that cannot be targeted changed to have purple text name and class on mouse over.
Hero Lodge update for 27 July 2022
Patch 1.0.14: persistant campaign 1 checkpoints and new resolution options
