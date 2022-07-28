 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 28 July 2022

Patch 1.1.01 for 28th of July

**- Changes to save system that should prevent disappearing saves

  • Made sure English is the default language
  • Fixes for disappearing animals
  • Fixes for issues with disappearing transporters
  • Fixed freezes when using syringes and medical cookies**
  • Fixed a bug that allowed moving cages with animals inside
  • Fixed minor issues with Sound Indicators
  • Fixed a bug with continuous progress bar success indication while brushing a cat
  • Fixed sound indicators
  • Corrected description of "Hefty Eater" achievement

