Patch 1.1.01 for 28th of July

**- Changes to save system that should prevent disappearing saves
- Made sure English is the default language
- Fixes for disappearing animals
- Fixes for issues with disappearing transporters
- Fixed freezes when using syringes and medical cookies**
- Fixed a bug that allowed moving cages with animals inside
- Fixed minor issues with Sound Indicators
- Fixed a bug with continuous progress bar success indication while brushing a cat
- Fixed sound indicators
- Corrected description of "Hefty Eater" achievement
Changed files in this update