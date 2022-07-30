 Skip to content

Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943 update for 30 July 2022

Update 07/30/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added pre-caching of sounds to remove pauses on first play (relevant when starting the game from the HDD).
  2. Optimized the calculation of physics for soldiers located on/in vehicles at close distances from the camera.
  3. Fixed a bug that made it impossible to install some mods and DLCs.
  4. Minor changes and bugfixes.
  5. Updated user manual.

