Fuzz Force: Spook Squad update for 27 July 2022

Quick fix hotfix

Fuzz Force: Spook Squad update for 27 July 2022

-Fix for a softlock when entering battles as Cassie with the Cats Pyjamas

It's a small list but that's all that's broken. Thanks for playing Spook Squad!

