Mage Noir - Infinity update for 27 July 2022

Early access update

27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.3.4 - 27/07/2022

# Changelog :

## Feature :

  • You can now hover the cards on your hand on the whole card rather than just the bottom part

## Bugfixes :

  • Ritual of Mélange : we changed the interface for better readability.
  • Emptiness ritual : the game will no longer bug when you activate the ritual without choosing a target or a card to discard.
  • Seed in the Wind : cost reduction will now be properly applied on all situations.
  • The interface of the collection of cards have been improved when you change the language of the game.
  • Players can no longer play two turns in a row in certains circumstances.

## Known bugs (Pending resolution):

  • Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
  • Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
  • Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
  • Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
  • Kerloch’s Robe blocks 1 more damage than it should.
  • The size of your hand under Empty Ritual seems affected by the Air Mage robe but is not (it is purely a display bug)
  • Wave echo applies twice a double effect due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
  • Some cards interfaces are bugged and are hard to read (but work just fine)
  • "Druid ring", may lock your Mana gathering phase under certain conditions when you’re a Mage Noir.

