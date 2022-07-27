Early access update

v0.3.4 - 27/07/2022
# Changelog :
## Feature :
- You can now hover the cards on your hand on the whole card rather than just the bottom part
## Bugfixes :
- Ritual of Mélange : we changed the interface for better readability.
- Emptiness ritual : the game will no longer bug when you activate the ritual without choosing a target or a card to discard.
- Seed in the Wind : cost reduction will now be properly applied on all situations.
- The interface of the collection of cards have been improved when you change the language of the game.
- Players can no longer play two turns in a row in certains circumstances.
## Known bugs (Pending resolution):
- Graphic bug: “Unleashed Ocean” only displays a full mana discharge, however the mana sent back to the manapools reflect the correct number of waves used.
- Seed in the wind does not activate its draw effect when discarding it
- Animated Tree can create bugs on the return of Seeds
- Discarded permanent cards come back on the board with the HPs they had while leaving the board
- Kerloch’s Robe blocks 1 more damage than it should.
- The size of your hand under Empty Ritual seems affected by the Air Mage robe but is not (it is purely a display bug)
- Wave echo applies twice a double effect due to Prodigious Source instead of once.
- Some cards interfaces are bugged and are hard to read (but work just fine)
- "Druid ring", may lock your Mana gathering phase under certain conditions when you’re a Mage Noir.
Changed files in this update