- Fixed a bug that caused the house to crash. 2. UPDATED 4 pop-up random events. 3. Updated and optimized some furniture. Four. Fixed a bug that dimmed the lights after entering the decorating interface. 5. Optimized the Ui for the company interface. 6. Numerical optimization of population growth, reducing the difficulty. Seven. Added Some pop-up teaching. 8. Fixed a bug that kept popping messages after the acquisition. 9. The resolution adaptation is optimized. Ten. Fixed a bug where the payment became negative. Eleven. Fixed a bug that could not be removed from the damaged building. Twelve. Fixed a bug with tips card in the main interface. Thirteen. Fixed a few other minor bugs. Fourteen. Made a few other minor features.
房地产大亨 update for 27 July 2022
small update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
