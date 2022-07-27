 Skip to content

Global Aviation Dream update for 27 July 2022

Fix Update 0.0.778.75

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the data of several airports

Fixed the problem of fare modify value

Fixed the problem of failed finance bookkeeping

调整了几个机场的数据
修复了机票修正值的问题
修复了财务记账失败的问题

Changed files in this update

