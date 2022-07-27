Fix Update 0.0.778.75

Adjusted the data of several airports
Fixed the problem of fare modify value
Fixed the problem of failed finance bookkeeping
=======================================
调整了几个机场的数据
修复了机票修正值的问题
修复了财务记账失败的问题
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjusted the data of several airports
Fixed the problem of fare modify value
Fixed the problem of failed finance bookkeeping
=======================================
调整了几个机场的数据
修复了机票修正值的问题
修复了财务记账失败的问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update