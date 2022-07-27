Development Branch update - v0.5.002

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.5.002) on the development branch.
This version slightly differ from v0.5.001 :
- Honey / Silk / Fabric icons changed
- Butterfly dome & farm only produce insects when larvae are inside
- Biomass unlocking can now be see directly via the blueprints screen
- One new meteo event
- Some minor changes in the world
- Fix loading / saving errors when using different devices to play (Thanks to akarnokd on Discord)
- Honey is produced less frequently
- Some minors other tweaks
As usual, restart Steam to get the update.
Changed depots in development branch