The Planet Crafter update for 27 July 2022

Development Branch update - v0.5.002

Build 9200999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.002) on the development branch.

This version slightly differ from v0.5.001 :

  • Honey / Silk / Fabric icons changed
  • Butterfly dome & farm only produce insects when larvae are inside
  • Biomass unlocking can now be see directly via the blueprints screen
  • One new meteo event
  • Some minor changes in the world
  • Fix loading / saving errors when using different devices to play (Thanks to akarnokd on Discord)
  • Honey is produced less frequently
  • Some minors other tweaks

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

