Quick Hot Fix for Audio Sliders - V0.01.83 - 27/07/2021

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Description

Hey everyone! We're pushing a small fix to address an issue where some sounds were not adhering to audio sliders in game. We're also reducing the VP total for a match to 1500 per team, down from 2000, so let us know what you think!

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! These actives will need some tweaking and balancing, so make sure to let us know what you think as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Steam ID: 9200984

Epic ID: 11355

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that your game is fully updated and able to play.