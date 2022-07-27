 Skip to content

Super Squad update for 27 July 2022

Quick Hot Fix for Audio Sliders - V0.01.83 - 27/07/2021

27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Description

Hey everyone! We're pushing a small fix to address an issue where some sounds were not adhering to audio sliders in game. We're also reducing the VP total for a match to 1500 per team, down from 2000, so let us know what you think!

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! These actives will need some tweaking and balancing, so make sure to let us know what you think as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

