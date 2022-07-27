Update 183 - Released!

Hello everyone,
Today, we’re happy to release alpha update 183 for War of Rights. It features additional customizable regiments, flag bearer updates, a spawn system rework as well as several quality of life additions and more!
Update 183 Patch Notes
- Added 8 new customizable regiments to the game: 1st Maryland, 4th Rhode Island, 1st Delaware, 4th Pennsylvania, 3rd Arkansas, 8th Florida, 14th Tennessee and Holcombe Legion.
- Added more items to the uniform customizer.
- In an effort to reduce the amount of time large amounts of players sometimes end up fighting exclusively inside buildings, Flag bearers are now unable to spawn players while inside buildings throughout the game. They are also not able to stay inside them for longer than 30 seconds before deserting.
- Flag bearers can now see how many, if any, players are queued up to spawn at their position by looking at the player state info at the lower right corner of the screen.
- Remade the deployment & spawn system in an effort to eliminate any edge case spawn issues.
- When playing the Skirmish game mode, players now spawn in separate companies (Co. A or B) instead of spawning all mixed up.
- Server admins are now able to invert the team spawns when playing the Conquest game mode. Alternatively, they can opt with a “Random” selection should they wish to make fate decide.
- When playing the Skirmish game mode and selecting the “Round Restart” server setting it now skips the post-match narration in order to better facilitate event play.
- Changing the battlefield of a server now results in a loading screen being shown quicker, reducing the chance of players believing that the server is lagging or has crashed.
- Fixed the Smokestacks Conquest mode area desertion issue upon spawning in.
- Various binocular and revolver animation tweaks and fixes.
- Adjusted sword salute and parade rest emotes.
- Added revolver salute and exit and enter animations.
- Fixed the left hand moving upwards for half a second when stopping moving with the revolver.
- Fixed the order arms emote.
- Fixed misaligned and broken subtitles on Harpers Ferry Bolivar Heights Camp skirmish area.
- Fixed frock coat branch collar clipping.
- Reworked camp stool model.
- Fixed the aim animation so that the rifle stays in the hands of the soldier while he is turning.
- Adjusted the sword melee aimpose animations.
- Tweaked the sword shoulder arms idle and aimpose animations.
- Fixed a number of fences that could not be vaulted across on South Mountain.
- Corrected the left arm during the revolver cocking hammer animation playback while moving.
- Adjusted the revolver crouch exit and enter animation.
- Enabled server multi threaded pre-processing for received packets from clients.
