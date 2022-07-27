First Hell Pie Update to be released soon + emotional words from Sluggerfly! ❤️

Greetings platformers!

We hope you had a lovely week so far. We definitely have! Honestly, we are so *FCKING BLOWN AWAY by the awesome feedback we received (and receive) for Hell Pie! Holy moly! When working on a game like Hell Pie**, you constantly get comments like "Grow up!", "I can't see how this is funny!" or "What kind of late-pubescent garbage is this?". And even worse. Not that we're not used to it....

But: We are damn proud of this "late-pubescent garbage" that we've done! In your face, you bores and buzzkills!

And that's exactly why it's so good to see that we get such awesome feedback. Hey, we've been working on Hell Pie for 5 long years. Sure, it's nothing compared to Duke Nukem Forever, but it's still a long time.

But no one is flawless. And so, even after all the years of hard work and endless optimization, there are still a few bugs hidden in Hell Pie. (And not just the one in the server room!) But because we love you all soooooo much (and because we got some reports, ideas and feedback from you) we are working on the first update which should be released soon. But there is no exact date yet. At the latest when the residual alcohol from the release party has finally disappeared from our bloodstream... (Man, it was a hell of a night... But, what happens in Essen stays in Essen!)

Among other things, we will address the following issues with the first update:

The dialogs of Nugget will be deactivatable

The Auto Cam will be deactivatable

The dialogs of Nugget will - if activated - be triggered less often

The bug of the no longer spawning tickets at Dr. Jell will be fixed

Other than that, we're cleaning up some small stuff in Hell Pie: spelling mistakes, missing translations, holes in the maps (wherever they come from...). We will of course let you know asap once the update is available!

And I can almost smell the question growing in your heads: Will there be more content for Hell Pie in the future? A good question, but so far there is no answer. There will definitely be updates with more costumes. But whether there will be new levels, DLCs, etc. will ultimately be decided by how successful Hell Pie will be overall. We have a lot of ideas, that's for sure. We will keep you up to date.

Have a great time swinging with Nate and Nugget!

Sluggerfly out

https://store.steampowered.com/app/889910/Hell_Pie/