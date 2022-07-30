 Skip to content

Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 30 July 2022

Update 07/30/2022

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed a bug with the IR searchlight of the Chieftain tank.
  2. Added pre-caching of sounds to remove pauses on first play (relevant when starting the game from the HDD).
  3. Optimized the calculation of physics for soldiers located on/in vehicles at close distances from the camera.
  4. Fixed a bug that made it impossible to install some mods and DLCs.
  5. Added the ability to conduct battles on the “borders” of the battlefield (will be used in operations in some DLCs).
  6. Minor changes and bugfixes.
  7. Updated user manual.

