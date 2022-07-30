- Fixed a bug with the IR searchlight of the Chieftain tank.
- Added pre-caching of sounds to remove pauses on first play (relevant when starting the game from the HDD).
- Optimized the calculation of physics for soldiers located on/in vehicles at close distances from the camera.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to install some mods and DLCs.
- Added the ability to conduct battles on the “borders” of the battlefield (will be used in operations in some DLCs).
- Minor changes and bugfixes.
- Updated user manual.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 30 July 2022
Update 07/30/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
