The Tenants update for 27 July 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.9e

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General
  • Changed the water upgrade socket model to make it less intrusive due to popular demand.
  • Added new item relationships to the proximity bonus system.
  • Added missing Korean translations for Manhattan content.
  • Added heatmap coverage hints to security cameras.
  • Tweaked some of the translations.
  • Tweaked the "unacceptable" open house guest text to display more info.
  • Fixed an issue with the bald people epidemic for tenants.
  • Fixed an issue with one pesky job reviewer being stuck at the front door naked in Manhattan.
  • Fixed an issue with Cleaning Robots not properly saving already placed vacuums.
  • Fixed a number of visual glitches in Manhattan.
  • Fixed an issue with the door in the Theater apartment.
  • Fixed an issue with bills in the Danny's Tower apartment.
  • Fixed an issue with rent values being too high in some cases.
  • Fixed a few issues with untearable walls.
  • Fixed an issue with ghost tenants in Manhattan.
  • Fixed an issue with Suburbs and Manhattan related item categories and sets not being unlocked in Creative mode when Uncle Steve tutorials were disabled.
  • Fixed an issue with saving door color variants.
  • Fixed an issue with saving tenant archetype entries in Steve's Guidebook.
  • Fixed an issue with one of Manhattan's villas being partly obstructed by a different building.
  • Fixed an issue with the buy apartment main missions not properly handling edge cases where the apartment in question was already bought.
  • Fixed an issue with employees requesting renovation from the player.
  • Fixed an issue with employees breaking the contract when very unhappy.
  • Fixed an issue with employees asking to renegotiate.
  • Fixed an issue with build windows tool window display in the Slums.
Jobs
  • Tweaked the budget in many different jobs.
  • Fixed a few issues with floors in the Railway station job.
  • Fixed a few issues with upgrade related items being used in some jobs.
  • Fixed an issue with the Programmer room puzzle job.
  • Fixed an issue with remodelling in the Radio job.
Balance
  • Increased minimum renting slots to 2 after unlocking the "Rent by rooms" skill in the Skill tree.
  • Rebalanced the order in which various items, walls, floors and doors are unlocked through level ups (tiers split).
  • Fixed an issue with players receiving items from higher tiers when there were still lower tier items that had not been unlocked yet.
  • Fixed an issue where Manhattan items would get unlocked when the player didn't even leave the Slums yet.

