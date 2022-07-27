The Tenants - Patch 0.9e

General
- Changed the water upgrade socket model to make it less intrusive due to popular demand.
- Added new item relationships to the proximity bonus system.
- Added missing Korean translations for Manhattan content.
- Added heatmap coverage hints to security cameras.
- Tweaked some of the translations.
- Tweaked the "unacceptable" open house guest text to display more info.
- Fixed an issue with the bald people epidemic for tenants.
- Fixed an issue with one pesky job reviewer being stuck at the front door naked in Manhattan.
- Fixed an issue with Cleaning Robots not properly saving already placed vacuums.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches in Manhattan.
- Fixed an issue with the door in the Theater apartment.
- Fixed an issue with bills in the Danny's Tower apartment.
- Fixed an issue with rent values being too high in some cases.
- Fixed a few issues with untearable walls.
- Fixed an issue with ghost tenants in Manhattan.
- Fixed an issue with Suburbs and Manhattan related item categories and sets not being unlocked in Creative mode when Uncle Steve tutorials were disabled.
- Fixed an issue with saving door color variants.
- Fixed an issue with saving tenant archetype entries in Steve's Guidebook.
- Fixed an issue with one of Manhattan's villas being partly obstructed by a different building.
- Fixed an issue with the buy apartment main missions not properly handling edge cases where the apartment in question was already bought.
- Fixed an issue with employees requesting renovation from the player.
- Fixed an issue with employees breaking the contract when very unhappy.
- Fixed an issue with employees asking to renegotiate.
- Fixed an issue with build windows tool window display in the Slums.
Jobs
- Tweaked the budget in many different jobs.
- Fixed a few issues with floors in the Railway station job.
- Fixed a few issues with upgrade related items being used in some jobs.
- Fixed an issue with the Programmer room puzzle job.
- Fixed an issue with remodelling in the Radio job.
Balance
- Increased minimum renting slots to 2 after unlocking the "Rent by rooms" skill in the Skill tree.
- Rebalanced the order in which various items, walls, floors and doors are unlocked through level ups (tiers split).
- Fixed an issue with players receiving items from higher tiers when there were still lower tier items that had not been unlocked yet.
- Fixed an issue where Manhattan items would get unlocked when the player didn't even leave the Slums yet.
Changed files in this update