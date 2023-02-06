AVAILABLE NOW

Hi everyone,
After 2 years of work, Spikair Volleyball is available ! :D
If you buy the game, remember it’s an Early Access. Content will be add with times ;)
For now in the Early Access, you’ll be able to :
- enjoy the mode exhibition (quick match)
- create your club in the mode MyClub (still in early phase)
- play LOCAL multiplayer (from 1 to 8 players)
- use Steam Remote Play Together / Parsec to play online (even if it’s laggy)
Join the discord to find players and discuss about the game :
[url=https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn]https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn
[/url]
Thanks for all and hope you'll have fun ♥
Joé