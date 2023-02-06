AVAILABLE NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 9200243 · Last edited 6 February 2023 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

After 2 years of work, Spikair Volleyball is available ! :D

If you buy the game, remember it’s an Early Access. Content will be add with times ;)

For now in the Early Access, you’ll be able to :

enjoy the mode exhibition (quick match)

create your club in the mode MyClub (still in early phase)

play LOCAL multiplayer (from 1 to 8 players)

use Steam Remote Play Together / Parsec to play online (even if it’s laggy)

Join the discord to find players and discuss about the game :

[url=https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn]https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn

[/url]

Thanks for all and hope you'll have fun ♥

Joé