Spikair Volleyball update for 6 February 2023

AVAILABLE NOW

Spikair Volleyball update for 6 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

After 2 years of work, Spikair Volleyball is available ! :D

If you buy the game, remember it’s an Early Access. Content will be add with times ;)

For now in the Early Access, you’ll be able to :

  • enjoy the mode exhibition (quick match)
  • create your club in the mode MyClub (still in early phase)
  • play LOCAL multiplayer (from 1 to 8 players)
  • use Steam Remote Play Together / Parsec to play online (even if it’s laggy)

Join the discord to find players and discuss about the game :
[url=https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn]https://discord.gg/SdBNWBX4Qn
[/url]

Thanks for all and hope you'll have fun ♥
Joé

