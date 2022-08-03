 Skip to content

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise update for 3 August 2022

Ver.1.01b Update

Ver.1.01b Update · Build 9200091

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  •    Updated controller button graphics.
  • Added basic keyboard support.

  •   Fixed a bug that caused controller input to become unresponsive.

