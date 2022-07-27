[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.6.1

Ancient Gods patch 0.6.1 Change-log
- Fixed a bug where the description of the additional monster passive isn't displaying correctly.
- Fixed a bug where gods with long names overlap UI.
- Fixed the bug where Chachiuhtlicue 1st passive does not function as described.
- Fixed the bug where the Deepwater card is added to the deck when Tsunami is played.
- Fixed the bug where an enemy uses an elemental spirit-based card the intents over the enemy are not shown.
- Fixed the bug where the Lifesteal effect doesn't actually stack.
- Fixed the bug where the Yellow combo does not work correctly.
- Fixed the bug where Eternal gem doesn't work.
- Fixed the bug where the Flare effect doesn't work.
- Fixed the bug where Thunder card doesn't consume after played
- Fixed the bug where Scrolling in the god's collection stuck
- Fixed Timewalk debuff graphic issue
