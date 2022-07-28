Patch notes for v 2.10.3899.S1 Spicy Update
- Added 2 new types of Narrator voices: Spicy and Hyper Spicy along with narrator volume settings.
- Refined translations of Simplified Chinese story mode texts have been implemented.
- Fixed some text/voice inconsistencies on story mode.
- Added character command list display on Training Mode's pause menu.
- Added a quick reset feature for changing characters and stages on training mode.
- Added the ability to unmap action buttons on controllers.
- Added new spicy achievements!
- Duelists that manage to achieve the highest rank of 999 will have now the opportunity to grow even further with new Burning ranks! Every max rank achieved will award you a Burning rank on your Profile card so you can show others your true strength.
- Added a new daily BP bonus for Ranked matches.
- Added the ability to choose to rematch on versus game mode.
- Added the ability to Rematch in Online matches. Three options are available: Rematch with same characters and stage, Rematch starting from character selection, and end the match. Ranked Match rematches have a maximum of 3 Rematches.
- Added Multilanguage chat functionality to Player match rooms.
- Added the ability to replay movies from the Gallery's Story CG tab.
