Sprocket update for 27 July 2022

V0.11916 - Multi-cannons now stable

Build 9199749

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

That marks all known multi-cannons bugs fixed. Now moving to stable.

Fixes

  • Fixed translate tool not moving parts on the selected axis when placed on a rotated turret.
  • Fixed parts on rotated turrets having their mirror's rotation inverted when moving via translate or rotation.
  • Raised cannon barrel segment length minimum from 0.005 to 0.01.
  • Fixed incorrect cannon barrel shading on surfaces connecting the segments.
  • Fixed inability to fire gun when aiming outside of turret rotation range. This only applies when there is 1 gunner is in the selected fire group.
  • Fixed incorrect Matilda mantlet barrel position at low scales, causing the barrel to visually detach from the mantlet.
  • Stopped loading hull blueprints from destroying attached turrets.
  • Fixed incorrect commander efficiency debuff for newly assigned commanders.

Changes

  • Increased HVSS spring torque by 100%. Strength now scales with suspension scale squared instead of linear scale.

Next up: Cooling off the heavy features with improvements to engine sound effects.

  • Hamish

