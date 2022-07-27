V0.11916 - Multi-cannons now stable

Hi all,
That marks all known multi-cannons bugs fixed. Now moving to stable.
Fixes
- Fixed translate tool not moving parts on the selected axis when placed on a rotated turret.
- Fixed parts on rotated turrets having their mirror's rotation inverted when moving via translate or rotation.
- Raised cannon barrel segment length minimum from 0.005 to 0.01.
- Fixed incorrect cannon barrel shading on surfaces connecting the segments.
- Fixed inability to fire gun when aiming outside of turret rotation range. This only applies when there is 1 gunner is in the selected fire group.
- Fixed incorrect Matilda mantlet barrel position at low scales, causing the barrel to visually detach from the mantlet.
- Stopped loading hull blueprints from destroying attached turrets.
- Fixed incorrect commander efficiency debuff for newly assigned commanders.
Changes
- Increased HVSS spring torque by 100%. Strength now scales with suspension scale squared instead of linear scale.
Next up: Cooling off the heavy features with improvements to engine sound effects.
- Hamish
