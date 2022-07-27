 Skip to content

VR TRIBES Playtest update for 27 July 2022

Updates August

Share · View all patches · Build 9199552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- polished new UI

- NEW pirate like animations for Bay

- VR Guns are now throwable

- 2nd ability Groht (build walls)

- new Crystal shape

- even more FX

- cleaned small bugs

