Update 0.22.3 is alive now !

Hello Heroes!
Update 0.22.3 includes a brand new hero, a new skill, some graphical adjustments, and some bug fixes!
Update notes:
A new Hero
- HLM 3000 is now ready to use. It can build cannons and cannons can be manually directed, and pushes enemies away, it is a lifesaver.
A new skill
- Starting coin: You can now increase your starting coin up to +300. Without this, starting buff screen was a bit absurd :)
Balances and Features
- Magnetic bomb scale is a bit nerfed. It was too big before.
- Lava pool (which is created on the ground by enemies) has 50% low damage now and it has a graphical adjustment to be clearly seen
- Buffs are now more balanced. Some have more duration
- Collectible harvester now leaves an indicator mark where it collects and deletes drops on the ground
Bug Fixes
- Magnetic bomb has the correct sound now
- Loading screen bar was adjusted and working correctly now
- Loading screen tips include more detailed information
Aaaand, we have now a discord channel to communicate way faster.
https://discord.gg/7NA8ydEaAE
Have fun playing games heroes :D
Changed files in this update