Brave Heroes update for 27 July 2022

Update 0.22.3 is alive now !

Update 0.22.3 · Last edited 27 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

Update 0.22.3 includes a brand new hero, a new skill, some graphical adjustments, and some bug fixes!

Update notes:

A new Hero

  • HLM 3000 is now ready to use. It can build cannons and cannons can be manually directed, and pushes enemies away, it is a lifesaver.

A new skill

  • Starting coin: You can now increase your starting coin up to +300. Without this, starting buff screen was a bit absurd :)

Balances and Features

  • Magnetic bomb scale is a bit nerfed. It was too big before.
  • Lava pool (which is created on the ground by enemies) has 50% low damage now and it has a graphical adjustment to be clearly seen
  • Buffs are now more balanced. Some have more duration
  • Collectible harvester now leaves an indicator mark where it collects and deletes drops on the ground

Bug Fixes

  • Magnetic bomb has the correct sound now
  • Loading screen bar was adjusted and working correctly now
  • Loading screen tips include more detailed information

Aaaand, we have now a discord channel to communicate way faster.
https://discord.gg/7NA8ydEaAE

Have fun playing games heroes :D

