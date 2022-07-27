Early Access Season 1 Update

v0.8.14.19e

The day’s here, Xandats! That’s right, it’s your favorite Alliance Spokesperson, Millie!

You’ve been waiting, we’ve been working, and it’s finally here: Season 1! Buckle up and get ready, because there’s a ton of new features and content to go through, with even more underway -nudge nudge wink wink-, and we’re thrilled to finally get them out into your hands!

If you’ve ever had the unlucky opportunity to log-in at an off-time where there aren’t many matches, or if a teammate, for some reason, got disconnected during a match, well then fret no longer. The Alliance of Nations has fielded some “new recruits” that will be filling in those empty spots, keeping the game full and making way when better Xandats join in. These AI companions will help ensure that newer players will have a way to practice on the field while giving veteran players a warm-up while waiting for more players to come in.

Ever wanted to show-off how well you’ve mastered a class or weapon? Want to brag about your kill count on that Sniper Rifle or Shotgun? The new Nameplate Upgrade system will now let you hang up those badges of honor with easily customizable parts, with shinier and swankier options being unlocked the further you progress it! Now you can style out your profile while you’re stylin’ on your enemies.

And last but definitely not the least, we know you’re looking to see more in the world of Xandaigdig, so this time we’re bringing you into the city! Join us over in Fastlane, the main transportation hub of the Lightning District. Take in all the neon sights and sounds of this high tech hub, but keep an eye out for the enemy teams.

Phew, that’s a lot isn’t it? But we aren’t even done yet! There’s a lot more details for you to chew on so head on down below to check them all out! This has been Millie and we hope to see you on the field, Xandats!

Feature 1: Alliance of Nation Recruits (Bot System)

While we can all agree that Project Xandata is at its most exhilarating when both teams are full with 3 members each, it can take a while to get that full game going, especially when Xandats from different regions are asleep or off-duty. Fret no longer, though, as the Alliance of Nations has graced us with some recruits to keep you company while the other Xandats suit up and get ready. Make sure to give them an Askal-30-mag-salute when you go against them in the battlefield!

Current Features

In Quickplay, a minimum of at least 2 players are needed to start a match Once the minimum number has been met and no other players are available to add in, the remaining slots will be filled-in with Bots

Backfill: Once a valid player queues in and can join the ongoing match, one of the bots will be removed so that they human player can be inserted into the match

Game Modes:The bot system will be available and present in all maps and game modes

Future improvements

As these are just fresh recruits off boot camp, their performance may still leave a lot to be desired. Don’t worry though, as Captain Vigil has been assigned to them and hopefully will whip them up to shape in the coming days and weeks.

Bot behavior is currently in a basic state, but know how to use weapons, skills, and go towards objectives

We’ll continue to build upon and iterate on them to give you a better experience

Feature 2: Nameplate Upgrades

We know that a lot of you veteran Xandats have blown through several milestones and would like to share the glory with others. We’ve seen those old nameplates of yours and have decided to give them a good ol’ upgrade! Now, you can customize some of them and show off your many feats of bravery and skill! You’ll get more and even better looking options once you’ve proven your mettle and clear the milestones to unlock them. If you’ve ever wanted to show off how many enemies you’ve thrown into Sundown Forge’s danger cheese or how swanky you are with the Sniper Rifle, well here’s the opportunity for you! Keep your eyes out as well, since we may have special events that give out rare and one-of-a-kind nameplates for keeps!

Current Features

Visual Upgrades - Tired of that same old nameplate look? Change it up with different borders!

Titles - Wanna show off how dedicated you are to that weapon or class? Now you can!

Stat Tracking - Itching to show off those 6-digit headshot eliminations? Here you go!

Nameplates with Upgrades

Weapon nameplates

Class nameplates







New Map: Fastlane

Welcome to the heart of the Lightning District’s City Center! The famous “Fastlane” is the central transport hub that keeps the city’s lifeblood flowing by catering to the citizen’s many transportational needs. This technologically advanced hub is just one of the many wonders brought about by the advancements of the Malandoq Bolt, so make sure to catch the sights and sounds of the bustling city beat, but make sure to watch out for your enemies! They’re trying to catch the train too!













New Neutral Skills

Well, we did tell you we weren’t done with the new toys, didn’t we? We’ve received clearance to distribute these new upgrades for everyone, so go out there and show them that you CAN teach an old dog new tricks!

Neutral Marksman

Special Melee - Hard Light Stinger

Hard Light How-do-you-do: Fire a burst of hard light bullets all at once, dealing heavy damage Has a shorter fall-off distance than other Hard Light projectiles

Never outgunned: Each hard light bullet deals more damage the less ammo you have in your current weapon. Deals the most damage when you have an empty clip in your current weapon

No loopholes: Damage passive is disabled when holding the Rocket Launcher

Neutral Agent

Power - Feign Death

Bam!: On use, places a special buff on the Agent that triggers when they receive enough damage. Upon activation, you leave behind a fake corpse as you go into True Invisibility for a few moments, then regular invisibility after that. Any hostile action (weapon fire, skill usage) will immediately break either of the invisibility states

_Boozled!: _Additionally, when activated, gives the Agent the Vengeance buff. Vengeance instantly puts the Agent’s Special Melee off cooldown, and allows them to use it twice without cooldown within a short duration



Neutral Juggernaut

Utility - Mini Frags