Operation STEEL update for 27 July 2022

v1.2.0: Quality of Life Update!

Balance updates, fixes and quality of life changes!

Changelog:

  • Start game in full-screen by default (on first run)
  • Repair pickups spawn slightly more often
  • Cobra ship starts with Bomb-bot in Novice mode (instead of Repair-bot)
  • Bomb-bot now only triggers at 1 health remaining
  • Repair-bot triggers at end of level, rather than beginning of level
  • Buff 3-way weapon
  • New Difficulty (Rank) graph to show dynamic difficulty
  • Fix upgraded Flamer motion at level higher than 1
  • Fix [REDACTED]'s final attack blocking some shots unintentionally

