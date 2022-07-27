v1.2.0: Quality of Life Update!

Balance updates, fixes and quality of life changes!
Changelog:
- Start game in full-screen by default (on first run)
- Repair pickups spawn slightly more often
- Cobra ship starts with Bomb-bot in Novice mode (instead of Repair-bot)
- Bomb-bot now only triggers at 1 health remaining
- Repair-bot triggers at end of level, rather than beginning of level
- Buff 3-way weapon
- New Difficulty (Rank) graph to show dynamic difficulty
- Fix upgraded Flamer motion at level higher than 1
- Fix [REDACTED]'s final attack blocking some shots unintentionally
