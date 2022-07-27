 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 27 July 2022

V0.2 - New map and New character

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Map

Desert

New Character


Archaeologist
How to unlock ?

  • KIll Boss Susan in map 3

UI

Rework game UI

Other

  • Optimize for game
  • Fixed a bug where the number was too low after 30 minutes
  • Add more 5 achievements to the game

