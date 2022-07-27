V0.2 - New map and New character

New Map
Desert
New Character
Archaeologist
How to unlock ?
- KIll Boss Susan in map 3
UI
Rework game UI
Other
- Optimize for game
- Fixed a bug where the number was too low after 30 minutes
- Add more 5 achievements to the game
