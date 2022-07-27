 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 27 July 2022

Update 0.4.22

Update 0.4.22 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock, players! We’ve released a new patch 0.4.22. Various issues that you reported to us have been fixed.

Changes

🔵 General

  • Access to the "Millenis Nightmares" mode now appears only after completing the story with any of the characters.
  • Characters' first tarot card is now unlocked only after that character completes the story.
  • Completing the Roguelike Mode no longer unlocks a new hero.

🔵 Tarot Cards

  • In the “Wheel of Fortune” Tarot, selected points in the Swamps and the Castle are displayed.
  • In the “Wheel of Fortune” Tarot, the first three fights will not be elite.

🔵 Bjorn

  • “Spiritual Oppression” Level 2 card is no longer legendary.
  • Bjorn's “Blood Thinning” talent has been fixed.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Temporarily disabled the final battle at Vanadis.

Bug fixes

🔵 General

  • Fixed incorrect operation of “Insubstantiality" with the Strength Tarot card.
  • Fixed location of units in the battle with Mite Queen.
  • Fixed lack of a hint for the "Sharpened Claws in a Bottle" potion.
  • Fixed incorrect description for “Witch’s Eye”.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some potions from dropping.

🔵 Tarot Cards

  • Fixed bug and mechanics of the "All cards updated" button in camps. Now it’s inactive when it appears.
  • Fixed a bug of incorrect work of the “Demon” Tarot when changing the form of Bjorn.
  • Fixed incorrect work of Evasion for the tarot card "Empress" in the element "Wind".

🔵 Persival

  • Fixed the "Knee Strike" card damage.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Vanadis is now correctly unlocked for playing after finishing story mode for Bjorn.
  • Fixed damage of the "Piercing" card.
  • Fixed problem with the bow display for Vanadis.
  • Fixed cost of the reverse side of a card during hallucinations.
  • Fixed display of hint cards for the "Conditioned Reflex" card.
  • The description of the “I see no target” card now takes Strength into account.
  • Fixed events in Crimson Steppes for Vanadis where Percival spawned by mistake.
  • Vanadis pet buffs are now properly added at the start of combat.
  • Fixed a game freeze bug when Vanadis died from Armadillo's Barbed.

Yours, Redboon team!

