Update 0.4.22

We've released a new patch 0.4.22. Various issues that you reported to us have been fixed.
Changes
🔵 General
- Access to the "Millenis Nightmares" mode now appears only after completing the story with any of the characters.
- Characters' first tarot card is now unlocked only after that character completes the story.
- Completing the Roguelike Mode no longer unlocks a new hero.
🔵 Tarot Cards
- In the “Wheel of Fortune” Tarot, selected points in the Swamps and the Castle are displayed.
- In the “Wheel of Fortune” Tarot, the first three fights will not be elite.
🔵 Bjorn
- “Spiritual Oppression” Level 2 card is no longer legendary.
- Bjorn's “Blood Thinning” talent has been fixed.
🔵 Vanadis
- Temporarily disabled the final battle at Vanadis.
Bug fixes
🔵 General
- Fixed incorrect operation of “Insubstantiality" with the Strength Tarot card.
- Fixed location of units in the battle with Mite Queen.
- Fixed lack of a hint for the "Sharpened Claws in a Bottle" potion.
- Fixed incorrect description for “Witch’s Eye”.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some potions from dropping.
🔵 Tarot Cards
- Fixed bug and mechanics of the "All cards updated" button in camps. Now it’s inactive when it appears.
- Fixed a bug of incorrect work of the “Demon” Tarot when changing the form of Bjorn.
- Fixed incorrect work of Evasion for the tarot card "Empress" in the element "Wind".
🔵 Persival
- Fixed the "Knee Strike" card damage.
🔵 Vanadis
- Vanadis is now correctly unlocked for playing after finishing story mode for Bjorn.
- Fixed damage of the "Piercing" card.
- Fixed problem with the bow display for Vanadis.
- Fixed cost of the reverse side of a card during hallucinations.
- Fixed display of hint cards for the "Conditioned Reflex" card.
- The description of the “I see no target” card now takes Strength into account.
- Fixed events in Crimson Steppes for Vanadis where Percival spawned by mistake.
- Vanadis pet buffs are now properly added at the start of combat.
- Fixed a game freeze bug when Vanadis died from Armadillo's Barbed.
