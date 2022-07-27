 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 27 July 2022

0.2.57 has been released

Build 9198630

Fixes

  • Replaced narration.
  • Fixed the size of the implosion effect.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the predictive line of grenades to flicker.
  • Fixed a bug where smoke grenades would not hit the ground.

