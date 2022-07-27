0.2.57 has been released

Fixes
- Replaced narration.
- Fixed the size of the implosion effect.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the predictive line of grenades to flicker.
- Fixed a bug where smoke grenades would not hit the ground.
