1.1.0 (Early beta) Update

Lobby
- You can invite your friends to your lobby through the menu button "invite" or steam overlay
- For now lobby supports 3 players maximum
- You can restart the lobby if you are the host. Also, players can leave the lobby
- The lobby host can create servers and players in the lobby will be instantly connected with him to the game
- The lobby host can choose servers and players in the lobby will be instantly connected with him to the game (experimental)
- Note: Lobby will reset after the game. (Will be fixed in the next updates. Please don`t report this bug)
New features
- Bug reports. There is a new menu for bug reporting in the settings. This is anonymous by default, but if you wish, you can specify an email to receive a response or attach a link to a steam profile
- Rotate your character with the mouse in the menu
Bug fixes and performance
- Fixed a bug when at the end of the match the game was restarted instead of exiting to the lobby
- Improved game performance, mainly at startup
- Other small fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update