Heaven Snakes update for 27 July 2022

1.1.0 (Early beta) Update

1.1.0 (Early beta) Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lobby

  • You can invite your friends to your lobby through the menu button "invite" or steam overlay
  • For now lobby supports 3 players maximum
  • You can restart the lobby if you are the host. Also, players can leave the lobby
  • The lobby host can create servers and players in the lobby will be instantly connected with him to the game
  • The lobby host can choose servers and players in the lobby will be instantly connected with him to the game (experimental)
  • Note: Lobby will reset after the game. (Will be fixed in the next updates. Please don`t report this bug)

New features

  • Bug reports. There is a new menu for bug reporting in the settings. This is anonymous by default, but if you wish, you can specify an email to receive a response or attach a link to a steam profile
  • Rotate your character with the mouse in the menu

Bug fixes and performance

  • Fixed a bug when at the end of the match the game was restarted instead of exiting to the lobby
  • Improved game performance, mainly at startup
  • Other small fixes and improvements

