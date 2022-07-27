Patch 0.23.14

Changes:
- Added an Award Fief button to the town view, where the Emperor can transfer ownership of any owned fiefs to a player of his choice.
Fixes:
- Looting all items from a bed/stockpile not removing the items in it, allowing a duplication exploit.
- Conquered bandit towns still spawning bandit reinforcements and still conquerable by other players.
- Pressing G to reassign beds showing Diplomacy window instead.
- Player characters not updating to new Emperor colors.
