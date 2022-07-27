 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 27 July 2022

Patch 0.23.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9198522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added an Award Fief button to the town view, where the Emperor can transfer ownership of any owned fiefs to a player of his choice.

Fixes:

  • Looting all items from a bed/stockpile not removing the items in it, allowing a duplication exploit.
  • Conquered bandit towns still spawning bandit reinforcements and still conquerable by other players.
  • Pressing G to reassign beds showing Diplomacy window instead.
  • Player characters not updating to new Emperor colors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link