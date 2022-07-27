- Changed the hoops in SAManta for holograms, improved visibility in the level.
- Added TOP 10 MASTER list of the contest to obtain all the achievements in the Underground.
- Fixed elevator bug that crashed you and made you cross the floor (it took you to a backroom ?)
- Other small changes
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 27 July 2022
Small Update V. 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
