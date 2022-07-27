 Skip to content

DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 27 July 2022

Small Update V. 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9198429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the hoops in SAManta for holograms, improved visibility in the level.
  • Added TOP 10 MASTER list of the contest to obtain all the achievements in the Underground.
  • Fixed elevator bug that crashed you and made you cross the floor (it took you to a backroom ?)
  • Other small changes

