Stationeers update for 27 July 2022

Hotfix v0.2.3508.17103

Build 9197941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v0.2.3508.17103

  • Added network manager will now attempt to make any available connection to a network adapter, and use all working ones, instead of using the first one it receives successfully, because that may not be the desired one.
  • Fixed blue color boxes indicating where to construct something not showing in tutorials and causing an exception.
  • Fixed tutorial can begin a hosted game, but causes exceptions. Now multiplayer is not activated for tutorials.
  • Fixed for tool tip hot key container width
  • Fixed clients would always send to one network adapter even if their connectionId to the server was on a different adapter.
  • Refactored network message sending to be more optimized and support multiple network adapter addresses for different clients.
  • Added Nitrous Oxide Canister to Trader.
  • Changed Nitrous Oxide Canister to be pure N2O, players can mix their own livable sleeping gases when needed.
  • Fixed issue with -loadlatest. CommandBase.ProcessOnLaunch() now called after WorldManager.Init phase
  • Fixed ic information windows having error text in the description
  • Removed reflection probe silent setting. It wasn't supposed to still be in game, but people who had old settings.
  • Fixed port setting from settings was always being applied causing network connection issues.
  • Fixed stationpedia showing up empty
  • Fixed Pressing C to rotate passive vent throws error.
  • Removed Tutorial stripping for dedi. Its causing issues loading games for some people
  • Fixed UPnP Registration would be checked no matter what the person had their settings set to.
  • Fixed a number of items not updating their positions on clients.
  • Fixed Improved smoothness of movement of items on clients.
  • Added Russian Suit Voice.

