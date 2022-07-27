 Skip to content

Zeon 25 update for 27 July 2022

Update 1.2.0

Build 9197874

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Ukrainian localization
  • Fixing other localizations
  • Small fixes

Zeon 25 Content Depot 882621
Zeon 25 Mac Content Depot 882622
Zeon 25 Linux Content Depot 882623
