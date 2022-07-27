Toribash 5.55 - 27/07/22 Fixes

Changes in this build:
- Added notifications count update after claiming Battle Pass rewards
- Added daily login quest display for Battle Pass
- Added Battle Pass data update after claiming daily login rewards
- Fixed bug that was causing clans UI crash when attempting to view a level 100 FFA clan while not being in a clan
- Fixed event info preview scroll bar transparency
- Fixed quest popup crash when in light UI mode
- Fixed a potential menu crash that could happen after claiming quest rewards
- Fixed bug that could cause an error message display in Season 8 ranking on first load
Changed files in this update