Toribash update for 27 July 2022

Toribash 5.55 - 27/07/22 Fixes

27/07/22 · Build 9197735

Changes in this build:

  • Added notifications count update after claiming Battle Pass rewards
  • Added daily login quest display for Battle Pass
  • Added Battle Pass data update after claiming daily login rewards
  • Fixed bug that was causing clans UI crash when attempting to view a level 100 FFA clan while not being in a clan
  • Fixed event info preview scroll bar transparency
  • Fixed quest popup crash when in light UI mode
  • Fixed a potential menu crash that could happen after claiming quest rewards
  • Fixed bug that could cause an error message display in Season 8 ranking on first load

