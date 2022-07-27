Rock Together Update - Version 1.4.0

Thank you everyone for the continued and overwhelmingly positive support!

In return, we at BGNB Studios are happy to announce a new and major update, the Rock Together Update.

This is the biggest update yet that we have released, and it features the following:

Multiplayer! (Now in the public beta stage)

Steam Achievements

Updated Rock Selection (New Rock!)

Updated Credits

Framerate cap (Turn off/on V-Sync)

Bug Fixes/Quality of Life improvements

To elaborate a bit more on the multiplayer part of this update, this will be launching in a beta state for two reasons: first, we would like you to try your best to break the game and second, because while the feature to view other people's rocks are there, you just will not be able to see them change any rocks. Hopefully these reason do not disappoint, and we genuinely appreciate your continued support.

Also, we would like to address any suggestions or bugs that the community have come across...

We are aware about the GPU usage issues, a bug with the Valve Index where only one controller can be registered at a time, and an options menu, unlocking new types of rocks, and lastly, updating the VR version to the Rock Together Update.

We hope that you enjoy this new update and if you are interested in any upcoming updates, please be sure to stop by our discord server!