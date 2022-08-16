Hell Blasters Version 2.0 is Here!

WELCOME TO LOOP 2.0!
Major update Ver 2.0 is here!
- New Mean Difficulty! There is very little room for error. Please be careful!
- Arrange Mode is added! The better you play the harder it gets! Can you persevere under the pressure?
- New Arranged Tracks done by crisp, Jasson Prestiliano (JP Soundworks) and Scowsh! You can adjust which arrangement to use on which mode via the Options menu.
- New languages added: Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese!
- 2 new wallpapers are added!
- 8 new endings are added! The new endings are for Arcade Mean and Arrange Mode.
- 8 new Achievements are added!
- Several bug fixes.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update