Hell Blasters update for 16 August 2022

Hell Blasters Version 2.0 is Here!

16 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


WELCOME TO LOOP 2.0!

Major update Ver 2.0 is here!

  • New Mean Difficulty! There is very little room for error. Please be careful!
  • Arrange Mode is added! The better you play the harder it gets! Can you persevere under the pressure?
  • New Arranged Tracks done by crisp, Jasson Prestiliano (JP Soundworks) and Scowsh! You can adjust which arrangement to use on which mode via the Options menu.
  • New languages added: Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese!
  • 2 new wallpapers are added!
  • 8 new endings are added! The new endings are for Arcade Mean and Arrange Mode.
  • 8 new Achievements are added!
  • Several bug fixes.

Have fun!

