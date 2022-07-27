 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone King update for 27 July 2022

LK v3.06: Meny, GUI Improvements; Shield Bug Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9196429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI:

  • Mission logs button moved into menu, fixed showing text early
  • Story missions' objective help button now displays the mission's description, and make the victory conditions clear

Enemy GUI Box:

  • Boss weapons are now shown
  • Weapon tooltips improved, show damage, range, and lockon speed as stats
  • Enemy target now shows a clearer name, moved to a better position
  • Portrait now changes when the enemy is offline, and shows an image with the offline timer as tooltip

Gameplay:

  • Arma fixed shields taking damage twice
  • Reaper's Wire Pivot fixed retracting when placing units in testing mode

Menus:

  • New story button now opens a new menu to select operation
  • Load story mission buttons have better descriptions
  • Story mode now has the animated battle mode button to start mission

Changed files in this update

Depot 1344951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link