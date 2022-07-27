LK v3.06: Meny, GUI Improvements; Shield Bug Fixed

GUI:
- Mission logs button moved into menu, fixed showing text early
- Story missions' objective help button now displays the mission's description, and make the victory conditions clear
Enemy GUI Box:
- Boss weapons are now shown
- Weapon tooltips improved, show damage, range, and lockon speed as stats
- Enemy target now shows a clearer name, moved to a better position
- Portrait now changes when the enemy is offline, and shows an image with the offline timer as tooltip
Gameplay:
- Arma fixed shields taking damage twice
- Reaper's Wire Pivot fixed retracting when placing units in testing mode
Menus:
- New story button now opens a new menu to select operation
- Load story mission buttons have better descriptions
- Story mode now has the animated battle mode button to start mission
