Luck be a Landlord update for 26 July 2022

Content Patch #15 -- Hotfix #11

Share · View all patches · Build 9196290

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • The speed at which Emails/Menus animate is now increased at higher resolutions (this applies in addition to the Menu Speed setting)
  • Symbol/Item Selections and and Tooltips now have their border thickness scale with their respective UI Scaling settings
  • Fixed a bug where Oil Can and Oil Can Essence could display Empty Symbols not in the inventory after re-spins
  • Fixed a bug where the Item icons in the prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence were scaled incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug where the prompts for Swapping Device, Swapping Device Essence, Oil Can, and Oil Can Essence, and Chili Powder Essence weren't hugging the bottom of the screen at higher resolutions and UI Scaling settings

