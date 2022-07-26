 Skip to content

Ardor update for 26 July 2022

Update Notes for July 26th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new Act 2 Boss: Grandmother Clock

-Fixed bug where Mantra Weaver's attack pattern could become corrupted after flipping arena

