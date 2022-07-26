- Added sharks and angler fishes to level 7
- Changed exits in level 2 dark
- Fixed a bug with level 188's waterslide
- Fixed some bugs with level saving
- Fixed some typos
- Added smaller cat cubes to the catrooms
- Redid level 974
- The hive is darker
- More ambient noises
- Levels 1, 4, 8, and 11 got spray paint cans
- Fixed some bugs with the air horn
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 26 July 2022
V. 2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update