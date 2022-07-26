 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 26 July 2022

V. 2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9196218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added sharks and angler fishes to level 7
  • Changed exits in level 2 dark
  • Fixed a bug with level 188's waterslide
  • Fixed some bugs with level saving
  • Fixed some typos
  • Added smaller cat cubes to the catrooms
  • Redid level 974
  • The hive is darker
  • More ambient noises
  • Levels 1, 4, 8, and 11 got spray paint cans
  • Fixed some bugs with the air horn

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link