 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lust Dungeon update for 26 July 2022

Update 0.8.2 - Displaying target on cards, new memory and small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9196184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the update 0.8.2 we added:

  • Target of card effects is written on the card - for example "Deal 6 dmg to all enemies".
  • New sexy memory added
  • Fix bug with poisonous seduction card when it got stuck
  • Rebalance some cards and other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link