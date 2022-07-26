 Skip to content

PlanetSide 2 update for 26 July 2022

July 27, 2022 - PC Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, July 27, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). Downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

  • Fixed an issue that would cause heavy framerate drops when near certain particle effects. Note: This particular fix has already been released as a client-only update, as of these notes being posted.
  • Fixed an issue causing players to occasionally causing the client to become unresponsive when loading into the game.
  • Fixed an issue with explosives being able to deal damage through spawn room shields.
  • C4 should now deal the expected damage amounts on vehicles floating in the water.
  • An empty "Codex" directive line no longer appears in the directives pane.
  • Updated Outfit Wars tooltip information to reflect actual rules for the upcoming season.
  • Added a new "Cannonball" objective to Corsair vehicle directive.

