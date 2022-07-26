 Skip to content

Bobalicous update for 26 July 2022

Name Change, More Stages and More~

Build 9195852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added Stages.
  • EA Stage 1
  • EA Stage 2
  • EA Stage 3
Updated Player Character
  • Privided Charadcter with a more Cartoon like appearence by coverting the 3D eyes to 2D.
  • Decrease bubbles height.
  • Removed falling Animation.
Updated Hub

