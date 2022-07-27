Patch Notes (Live v2.5598):

Bug Fixes:
- Removed the delay for catching in free roam and found a better solution for multiple players grabbing the ball at the same time.
- The AI is no longer able to score on a Foul ball or a caught Out.
- Fixed an issue causing strange ball momentum behavior in Koshien Stadium.
- Adjusted the baseline so that it resides on the ground.
- Fixed an issue with the Windy hair.
- Fixed an outline issue with one of the hairs.
Improvements:
- Further adjusted grabbing/catching for single player and 1v1.
New Features:
- Added a support button to the locker room bulletin board for details on submitting issues and patch notes.
-
Changed files in this update