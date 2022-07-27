 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 27 July 2022

Patch Notes (Live v2.5598):

Bug Fixes:

  • Removed the delay for catching in free roam and found a better solution for multiple players grabbing the ball at the same time.
  • The AI is no longer able to score on a Foul ball or a caught Out.
  • Fixed an issue causing strange ball momentum behavior in Koshien Stadium.
  • Adjusted the baseline so that it resides on the ground.
  • Fixed an issue with the Windy hair.
  • Fixed an outline issue with one of the hairs.

Improvements:

  • Further adjusted grabbing/catching for single player and 1v1.

New Features:

  • Added a support button to the locker room bulletin board for details on submitting issues and patch notes.

