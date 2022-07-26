Update notes for July 26th 2022

- Fixed "Level 1" and "Level 2" of the "Time Attack" game mode: now the complete levels are loaded and can be played.
- Fixed the music fade off in each of the "Time Attack" levels: now the background theme doesn't disappear when starting the level or when the player dies and has to restart the level.
- Added two new "Time Attack" levels: "Level 5" and "Level 6".
- Modified the main menu OST and improved the "Hellraiser" background theme.
- Improved the collision of some elements in the game levels "I ain't no nice guy" and "Hellraiser".
- Added a little fade when starting the main menu scene.
- Added a sight signal for the destination point in the parkour levels.
- Other minor changes.
MetälBörn update for 26 July 2022
