 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetälBörn update for 26 July 2022

Update notes for July 26th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9195627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Level 1" and "Level 2" of the "Time Attack" game mode: now the complete levels are loaded and can be played.
  • Fixed the music fade off in each of the "Time Attack" levels: now the background theme doesn't disappear when starting the level or when the player dies and has to restart the level.
  • Added two new "Time Attack" levels: "Level 5" and "Level 6".
  • Modified the main menu OST and improved the "Hellraiser" background theme.
  • Improved the collision of some elements in the game levels "I ain't no nice guy" and "Hellraiser".
  • Added a little fade when starting the main menu scene.
  • Added a sight signal for the destination point in the parkour levels.
  • Other minor changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1986781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link