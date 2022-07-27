Fault: Patch Notes 0.17.2

BALANCE
Heroes
Phase
PSYCHIC LINK (RMB):
- Stun changed to a Root.
- Max Tether Range reduced from 2200 -> 1800 at all levels.
- Cast Range reduced from 1800 -> 1400 at all levels.
PSYCHIC ERUPTION (Q):
- Blind Duration reduced from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 -> 0.6/0.8/1/1.2/1.4
BUGS
Heroes
Feng Mao
- Fixed an issue where getting stunned while casting a reset would not refund the full CD.
SFX
- Fixed an issue where Crystals would make the Inhibitor targeting sound.
Econ
We caught a bug preventing users from correctly receiving their Orbs. This issue was related to Level Up rewards and we have retroactively provided Orbs to those affected.
Cores & Orbs
- Added new SFX and updated VFX to the orbs and cores.
- Increased Matter reward from Orbs.
The Void
- Void Rerolls now reward up to 3 fragments and may reward matter.
— Strange Matter Team
