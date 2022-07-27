 Skip to content

Fault: Elder Orb update for 27 July 2022

Fault: Patch Notes 0.17.2

Patch Notes 0.17.2

BALANCE

Heroes

Phase

PSYCHIC LINK (RMB):

  • Stun changed to a Root.
  • Max Tether Range reduced from 2200 -> 1800 at all levels.
  • Cast Range reduced from 1800 -> 1400 at all levels.

PSYCHIC ERUPTION (Q):

  • Blind Duration reduced from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8 -> 0.6/0.8/1/1.2/1.4

BUGS

Heroes

Feng Mao

  • Fixed an issue where getting stunned while casting a reset would not refund the full CD.

SFX

  • Fixed an issue where Crystals would make the Inhibitor targeting sound.

Econ

We caught a bug preventing users from correctly receiving their Orbs. This issue was related to Level Up rewards and we have retroactively provided Orbs to those affected.

Cores & Orbs
  • Added new SFX and updated VFX to the orbs and cores.
  • Increased Matter reward from Orbs.
The Void
  • Void Rerolls now reward up to 3 fragments and may reward matter.

— Strange Matter Team

