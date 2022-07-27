U11.1 - Small bugfix patch, new blood

Hello folks, Kospy and the Warpfrog team are pushing a U11.1 patch today that fixes a couple of small issues.

As this is a minor incremental patch, your U11 mods will be fine.

Remember, it is only big version updates (U9, U10, U11 etc, the big updates that come every few months with a lot of fanfare), or betas (the optional, opt-in versions that have lots of mod warnings) that break mods, so you should never be caught by surprise for mods breaking.

As a little bonus, our VFX wizard Snooba has included some awesome new blood graphics in this patch for you guys. He made actual 3d blood models from a fluid simulation. Blood looks more volumetric now, so you will notice it in game; it looks great!

Hope you guys are all enjoying U11. ːsteamdanceː We are still working on the player character faces for U11.X, and we will be updating our roadmap soon after we have had a chance to assess the damage U11's release delay did to our updates schedule.

Full changelog below!