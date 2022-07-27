U11.1 - Small bugfix patch, new blood

Hello folks, Kospy and the Warpfrog team are pushing a U11.1 patch today that fixes a couple of small issues.
As this is a minor incremental patch, your U11 mods will be fine.
Remember, it is only big version updates (U9, U10, U11 etc, the big updates that come every few months with a lot of fanfare), or betas (the optional, opt-in versions that have lots of mod warnings) that break mods, so you should never be caught by surprise for mods breaking.
As a little bonus, our VFX wizard Snooba has included some awesome new blood graphics in this patch for you guys. He made actual 3d blood models from a fluid simulation. Blood looks more volumetric now, so you will notice it in game; it looks great!
Hope you guys are all enjoying U11. ːsteamdanceː We are still working on the player character faces for U11.X, and we will be updating our roadmap soon after we have had a chance to assess the damage U11's release delay did to our updates schedule.
Full changelog below!
Update 11.1
- New blood effects
- Improved shield collisions
- Fixed blood VFX being offset when dismembering
- Fixed long wave names being cut on the wave spawner book
- Fixed long item names being cut on the item info page of the item spawner book
- Fixed wave spawner scroll speed value not being capped at the maximum value
- Fixed backpack inventory interactions being enabled before the tutorial area where this mechanic is presented
- Fixed levers not updating analog events correctly
- Updated main menu flags
- Fixed CreatureSpawner Spawn method not callable from UnityEvents
- Fixed characters being slightly rotated in main menu
- Fixed intro trying to play disabled audio
- Fixed blade rubbing end sound not playing
- Fixed rubbing on stone audio not playing
- Crystal Hunt availability changed from 2022 to 2023
- Fixed message opacity not correctly displaying
- Fixed some text being too small with some languages
- Add missing item categories localizations for the item spawner book
- Fix doors closing shut when grabbing anything else than the handle
Changed files in this update