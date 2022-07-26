 Skip to content

IDF-ASD update for 26 July 2022

Performance fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9195495 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed mission loading so that missions don't have a stutter at the start.

Fixed water in mission 2 to get better movement from the waves.

