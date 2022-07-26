 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 26 July 2022

Hotfix 0.2.0.4

0.2.0.4 (7/26/2022)

  • You can now mute all trade requests from a faction (or from all factions if you'd like).
  • AI now rushes to ask for new trade requests if you happen to run out of requests.
  • Your buildings show up as green in zoomed out view. Allied buildings show up as blue.
  • New Project UI changed to be a call button. New Project UI flashes yellow instead of red.
  • Call UI tweaked to be clearer.
  • Ledger has a dedicated UI button for better discoverability.
  • Vehicle/Structure Tracker and Quick Locator have a button for selecting an item without moving the camera.
  • Anything controlled by a trading faction now has a button to open dialogue with them, as well as open their store.
  • Trading posts can now been selected so you can see their contents (trash, purchases, etc).
  • Added button to close tutorial prematurely.
  • All buildings have zoom to button.
  • String tweaks.
  • Bug fix - Enemy buildings don't display what they're building.
  • Bug fix - Junctions can be filtered.
  • Bug fix - Grave messages getting cleared.
  • Crash fix - Junction entering a sorting house crash.
  • Crash fix - Complex multi-junctions crash.
  • Crash fix - Rare random crash from marauders moving about.
  • Performance - CPU perf improvements.

