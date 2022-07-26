Hotfix 0.2.0.4

0.2.0.4 (7/26/2022)
- You can now mute all trade requests from a faction (or from all factions if you'd like).
- AI now rushes to ask for new trade requests if you happen to run out of requests.
- Your buildings show up as green in zoomed out view. Allied buildings show up as blue.
- New Project UI changed to be a call button. New Project UI flashes yellow instead of red.
- Call UI tweaked to be clearer.
- Ledger has a dedicated UI button for better discoverability.
- Vehicle/Structure Tracker and Quick Locator have a button for selecting an item without moving the camera.
- Anything controlled by a trading faction now has a button to open dialogue with them, as well as open their store.
- Trading posts can now been selected so you can see their contents (trash, purchases, etc).
- Added button to close tutorial prematurely.
- All buildings have zoom to button.
- String tweaks.
- Bug fix - Enemy buildings don't display what they're building.
- Bug fix - Junctions can be filtered.
- Bug fix - Grave messages getting cleared.
- Crash fix - Junction entering a sorting house crash.
- Crash fix - Complex multi-junctions crash.
- Crash fix - Rare random crash from marauders moving about.
- Performance - CPU perf improvements.
