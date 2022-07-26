 Skip to content

Siren's Call update for 26 July 2022

Version 1.12 is now live

Version 1.12 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 9195190 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*New story in Finishing Touch centering around Ashton and Judith.

*New sprite for Judith.

*Extra hidden scenes in Blue Skies Ahead.

